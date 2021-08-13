Patricia D. Fellion

Patricia was born in Racine on May 17, 1938 to the late Gordon and Virginia (nee: Anderson) McLeod. She was a 1955 graduate of Washington Park High School. On July 21, 1956 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Alfred G. “Tuffy” Fellion, Sr. Sadly, he passed away at the young age of 65 on August 26, 2002.

Pat began her working career as quite the talented bridal shop consultant, which eventually led into an over 40 year position with K-Mart on Ohio Street. If you remember hearing fast-paced high heels clicking on the floor while walking the aisles at K-Mart…that was Pat moving on to help the next customer. She was all about glitz & glamour, enjoyed being Queen of the family & Belle of the Ball; always looked forward her next trip to Las Vegas and was a diehard Green Bay Packer – Brett Favre- Sunday football fan. Above all, Pat loved being together with her entire family. They were her everything!