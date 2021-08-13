Patricia D. Fellion

May 17, 1938 – August 8, 2021
RACINE – Patricia D. (nee: McLeod) Fellion, age 83, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Patricia was born in Racine on May 17, 1938 to the late Gordon and Virginia (nee: Anderson) McLeod. She was a 1955 graduate of Washington Park High School. On July 21, 1956 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Alfred G. “Tuffy” Fellion, Sr. Sadly, he passed away at the young age of 65 on August 26, 2002.
Pat began her working career as quite the talented bridal shop consultant, which eventually led into an over 40 year position with K-Mart on Ohio Street. If you remember hearing fast-paced high heels clicking on the floor while walking the aisles at K-Mart…that was Pat moving on to help the next customer. She was all about glitz & glamour, enjoyed being Queen of the family & Belle of the Ball; always looked forward her next trip to Las Vegas and was a diehard Green Bay Packer – Brett Favre- Sunday football fan. Above all, Pat loved being together with her entire family. They were her everything!
Surviving are her children, Al (Leslie) Fellion, Jr. and Shawn (Pam) Fellion; grandchildren: Derek (Marisa), Kal (Hillary), Kevin, Craig (Danielle) and Jordan Fellion; great-grandchildren: Alyce, Nicholas, Dominic and Emma Grace; brothers & sisters, Gordon (Jim) McLeod Jr., Sandra McLeod, Timothy (Patricia) McLeod, Penny (Don) Casebolt and Carolyn (Jerry) Flannery; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers: Charles and Dennis McLeod; sister, Cheri McLeod; Alfred’s parents, Harley and Emma (nee: LaPointe) Fellion, Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Harley (Donna) Fellion Jr. and Robert Fellion.
Services celebrating Pat’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Pat’s sister & brother-in-law, Penny & Don Casebolt and daughter-in-law, Pam Fellion, for everything you did for Mom in her time of need. You gave up your own lives to help Mom with hers. May God bless you always!
