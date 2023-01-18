Patricia Clare (Madden) Griffiths

RACINE - With her family by her side, Patricia C. "Patti" Griffiths, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, following a long courageous battle with cancer. Patricia was born in Racine on June 24, 1955, daughter of the late Patrick and Shirley (nee: Passehl) Madden and had been a lifelong resident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Saturday January 21, 2023, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital have been suggested.