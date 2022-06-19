Patricia C. Mortensen (Christensen)

On November 20, 1948, at Trinity Methodist Church, Patricia was united in marriage to E. Edward Mortensen who preceded her in death on January 31, 2015. Pat was employed as an executive secretary for Walker Mfg. for many years and lastly had worked with her husband in his insurance business. Pat was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church and was very active with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary for more than 50 years, serving many roles as well as Past President. She enjoyed attending all the conventions this organization had, as she got to visit with all the members. Above all, it was faith in God and time spent with her dearly beloved husband and son, family, and friends that she cherished most.