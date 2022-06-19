Patricia C. Mortensen (Christensen)

July 21, 1930 - June 5, 2022
RACINE - Patricia C. Mortensen, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Racine, July 21, 1930, daughter of the late, Donald and Ruth (Nee: Rolfson) Christensen.
On November 20, 1948, at Trinity Methodist Church, Patricia was united in marriage to E. Edward Mortensen who preceded her in death on January 31, 2015. Pat was employed as an executive secretary for Walker Mfg. for many years and lastly had worked with her husband in his insurance business. Pat was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church and was very active with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary for more than 50 years, serving many roles as well as Past President. She enjoyed attending all the conventions this organization had, as she got to visit with all the members. Above all, it was faith in God and time spent with her dearly beloved husband and son, family, and friends that she cherished most.
She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: David (Jackie) Mortensen, Leigh (Jeremy) Vaughan; great-grandchildren: Avery and Amelia Vaughan; sister, Nancy Koykkari; nieces and nephews: Kristopher (Julie) Koykkari, Kimberly (James) Yoghourtjian; special friends: Phil and Lucetta Jasinski, Susan Olsen and Leone Sorensen; many other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Mortensen and her sister, Joyce L. Christensen.
Private funeral services with interment were held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church have been suggested.
A very special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck for his loving and compassionate care.
