Patricia Barbara Ann Schalinske

October 23, 1930 – December 12, 2020

Schalinske, Patricia Barbara Ann (nee: Sykes), age 90, of Waterford, WI, went to her eternal home on December 12, 2020.

She was born in Racine on October 23, 1930, the daughter of Freeland R. and Ethel E. (nee: Lee) Sykes.

Patricia married Clayton Schalinske on May 5, 1956 in St John’s Chapel at Dekoven. They were married 62 years upon his death in 2018.

Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing that love of reading with her grandchildren. She started the tradition of making Christmas candy and cookies with her granddaughters and she enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to play cribbage and dominos. Pat and Clayton adored their grandchildren so much and had many adventures with them when they were young. Pat took such pride in the accomplishments of her family.

Pat is survived by her beloved sons, Todd (Loralyn) Schalinske, and Kevin (Colleen) Schalinske. She is further survived by her cherished grandchildren, LeeAnn (Ryan) Berg, Mindy Schalinske, Nicholas (Lauren) Schalinske, and Molly Schalinske; two great-grandchildren, Violet and Kye Schalinske. She is also survived by her sister, Henryetta (Thomas) Eser, sister-in-law, Dorothy Sykes and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband Clayton, brothers Robert and Donald Sykes, half-sister Mildred June (James) Lockwood, her parents-in-law, and sister-in-law Mary Sykes.

A private family service will be held after Christmas. In lieu of flowers, memorials sent to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 S. 6th Street, Waterford, WI 53185 in memory of Pat would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care of Pat during these last few weeks.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

