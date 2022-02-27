Dec. 28, 1933 - Feb. 23, 2022

RACINE — Patricia Ann Sweeti, age 88, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, December 28, 1933, daughter of the late Elmer and Anna (nee: Kornack) Bartels.

Pat was a graduate of Park High School, "Class of 1951". On October 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to George Michael Sweeti. Pat was employed by Sentry Foods for more than ten years until her retirement. She especially enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards and dominos, bowl and garden. Pat was a long-time volunteer at Ascension Hospital and various other organizations.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, George, of 68 years; children: Mag Sweeti (Charlie Rudelich), Kathy (Jorge) Contreras, Kris Stanley (Bob Prischmann), Thomas Sweeti; grandchildren: Anna, and Michael Sweeti; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law; Betty (Arnold) Kruse, Carol (Robert) Shepherd.

Funeral Services celebrating Pat's life will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:30 AM with Pastor Charlie A. Hansen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Wednesday, 10:30 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice Alliance, or any animal welfare leagues.

A very special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance, especially Julie, Connie, and Charlie for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to