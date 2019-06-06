{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Ann Pierce

October 25, 1943—June 2, 2019

RACINE – Patricia Ann Pierce, 75, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 3:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. A private family service of committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Homer

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia Ann Pierce
