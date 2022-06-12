GREENFIELD - Patricia Ann Pelletieri (nee McLafferty) entered into Eternal Life on June 6, 2022, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Richard Pelletieri for 65 years. Loving mother of Richard Jr., Karen (Peter) Koszyczarek, Kathleen (Steve) Petrovich and Diane (Jeff) Toczek. Proud grandmother of 10. Cherished great-grandmother of 15. Great-great-grandmother of 9. Godmother of 3. Loving sister of the late Ronald (Bonnie) McLafferty. Sister-in-law of Eugene (the late Peggy) Pelletier and the late Vincent (the late Elizabeth) Pelletieri. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.