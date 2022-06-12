Oct. 12, 1935 - June 6, 2022
GREENFIELD - Patricia Ann Pelletieri (nee McLafferty) entered into Eternal Life on June 6, 2022, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Richard Pelletieri for 65 years. Loving mother of Richard Jr., Karen (Peter) Koszyczarek, Kathleen (Steve) Petrovich and Diane (Jeff) Toczek. Proud grandmother of 10. Cherished great-grandmother of 15. Great-great-grandmother of 9. Godmother of 3. Loving sister of the late Ronald (Bonnie) McLafferty. Sister-in-law of Eugene (the late Peggy) Pelletier and the late Vincent (the late Elizabeth) Pelletieri. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Dorothy (nee Wolf) McLafferty and in-laws: Elias and Rockatella (nee Cavallo) Pelletieri.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10-11:45 AM.
Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. www.krausefuneralhome.com