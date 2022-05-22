Dec. 12, 1953—May 18, 2022

RACINE—Patricia Ann “Patty” Braun passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022. Patricia was born in Racine on December 12, 1953, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (nee: Seery) Braun, the youngest of four children.

Through the years, Patty was employed with Goodwill Industries and Racine County Opportunity Center. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Patty enjoyed puzzles and coloring, and was a huge fan of Minnie Mouse and Elvis. She was a kindhearted soul always ready to give you a big hug.

Patty will be dearly missed by her siblings: Linda Troestler, Lawrence (Karen) Braun; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Jaime) Colin, Scott Troestler, Matthew (Nichole) Troestler, Adam (Sarah) Troestler, Justin (Tracy) Braun, Lindsay (Adam) Johnson; great nieces and great nephews: Ariel and Josie Colin, Alayna and Bradley Troestler, Ava and Addison Troestler, Cooper, Riley and Adie Braun, Ella, Delaney and Reese Johnson; great-great nephew, Clayton Colin; cousins other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Braun Jr.; and brother-in-law, James Troestler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the family have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Alpha Homes for their loving and compassionate care.

