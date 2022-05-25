RACINE—Patricia Ann “Patty” Braun passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022. Patricia was born in Racine on December 12, 1953, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (nee: Seery) Braun, the youngest of four children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Saturday May 28, 2022, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the family have been suggested.