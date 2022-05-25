Dec. 12, 1953—May 18, 2022
RACINE—Patricia Ann “Patty” Braun passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022. Patricia was born in Racine on December 12, 1953, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (nee: Seery) Braun, the youngest of four children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Saturday May 28, 2022, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the family have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Alpha Homes for their loving and compassionate care.
