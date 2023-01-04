Feb. 18, 1946—Nov. 14, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Patricia Ann Mosley passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of November 14, 2022, at the age of 76. She was kind and caring, with a servant spirit, and often put others’ needs before her own.

She lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, amazing wife to her late husband, Charles, and a friend to many.

Patricia will be greatly missed and is survived by her children, Gregory Mosley, Timothy Mosley, Corey Mosley and eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Respects can be paid during her memorial service at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., Racine, WI on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery and a reception at Infusino Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404, from 12-3 pm. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Patricia.