Dec. 5, 1942 – May 13, 2022

RACINE—Patricia Ann Lucas, age 79, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, December 5, 1942, daughter of the late Floyd and Evelyn (Nee: Sorensen) Lucas.

Pat was employed by Ametek for 12 years and was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed word search puzzles and traveling to England to visit her pen pal (since 1976) Rose Berrell. Pat was a beloved sister and aunt who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her brother, Floyd “Jim” (Cheri) Lucas; her sister, Mary Gulbrandson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Memorials to St. Lucy’s Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving and compassionate care.

