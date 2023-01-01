Oct. 15, 1950—Dec. 21, 2022

Patricia Ann Lowe (Patti) was born in Jacksonville, FL, on October 15, 1950, to Donald and Arlene Thompson, and she died on December 21, 2022, in Fitchburg, WI, with her husband by her side.

As a young child, Patti lived in Manhattan, KS; Denver, CO, and eventually, Newcastle, WY. During that time, the family also spent a year in Norway. In 1958, they settled in Racine where Patti spent most of her life.

After attending college at UW–Madison, Patti returned to Racine where she met her husband, Jon. They were married for 48 years and had three daughters: Rebecca, Sara and Juliette. In 2002, the family moved to Oregon, WI.

Patti was a lifelong educator and world traveler with a great thirst for knowledge. She visited all 50 states as well as three continents. But personal relationships were truly her strength. She loved nothing more than visiting with family and friends – in her words, “The more, the merrier.”

When Patti learned she had Alzheimer’s Disease, she immediately volunteered to donate her brain to the University of Wisconsin – Madison Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program with hope that she may be able to help find a cure after she passed.

Patti is survived by many people who love her, including her husband, Jonathan; daughters: Rebecca and Juliette; siblings: Susan (Kevin) Kraft, Michael (Joy) Thompson, Mary K (Jack) Kotleski, Joseph (Lenette) Thompson and Elisabeth (Jeffrey) Byrne; dozens of nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; and countless friends across the world. Additionally, she is now reunited with loved ones who passed away before her, including both of her parents, mother-in-law, and daughter, Sara. May she be at peace.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. for family and friends. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care in Patricia Lowe’s name. Visit www.agrace.org//donate//donate-today for donation information.

