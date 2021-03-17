Patricia Ann LeClair (Brown)

July 18, 1939—March 13, 2021
RACINE—Patricia was preceded in joining her in place in heaven by her parents, John and Claudine Brown; her sister, Jeannie; our dear Adam Carpino (her grandson); and other loved ones.
She is survived by her sons: Chuck and his daughter, Shannon; Michael (Susan) and his daughter, Corinn and Sue’s three children: Dan, Stephanie and Michael; her daughters: Brenda (Kevin) Briscoe and her children: Adam, Matthew, Justin and Trevor; Rebecca (David) Sattler and her children: Bobbie, Rachel and Ben and David’s children: Jake and Lindsey; and Virginia (Brian) Smith and their children: Gary, Brianna and Kyle and his children: Jason, Matthew and Rachel. Patty has 17 great grandchildren. The remarkable thing was that when her children married/remarried she readily welcomed new spouse, children, grandchildren and great children with great big open arms. Blood related or not ALL mattered to her and she loved them all dearly—Jacob, Adam, Charlotte, Corinna, Ethen, Jameson, Luca, Evan, Danny, Amelia, Thatcher, Audrey, Kyleigh, Kaden, Hadley, Linley and Aleks. Family was everything to her.
Patty loved children. She opened her home to many children for childcare, too many to count. She had toys, yard toys and cooked warm lunches for the children. She also had a lot of pride in helping some children with special needs.
Patty enjoyed going to Atonement Luther Church in her later years for crafting, fellowship and food.
