Patricia Ann LeClair (Brown)

She is survived by her sons: Chuck and his daughter, Shannon; Michael (Susan) and his daughter, Corinn and Sue’s three children: Dan, Stephanie and Michael; her daughters: Brenda (Kevin) Briscoe and her children: Adam, Matthew, Justin and Trevor; Rebecca (David) Sattler and her children: Bobbie, Rachel and Ben and David’s children: Jake and Lindsey; and Virginia (Brian) Smith and their children: Gary, Brianna and Kyle and his children: Jason, Matthew and Rachel. Patty has 17 great grandchildren. The remarkable thing was that when her children married/remarried she readily welcomed new spouse, children, grandchildren and great children with great big open arms. Blood related or not ALL mattered to her and she loved them all dearly—Jacob, Adam, Charlotte, Corinna, Ethen, Jameson, Luca, Evan, Danny, Amelia, Thatcher, Audrey, Kyleigh, Kaden, Hadley, Linley and Aleks. Family was everything to her.