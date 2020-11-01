February 1, 1952 – October 27, 2020

RACINE – Patricia Ann Kraus, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Racine on February 1, 1952, daughter of the late Henry and Johanna (nee: DeYoung) Kuiper, Jr.

Patricia was united in marriage to Paul W. Kraus on December 2, 1997.

Patricia was a custodian for the Racine Unified School District until her retirement. Her joy was her family and loved spending time with them. Especially, sewing with the grandchildren or shopping with her sister. Patricia will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Paul Kraus; children, Heather (Matt) Kraus, Celeste Wright, Jessica Collins, Sharon (Jake) Smith; grandchildren, Haley, Hanna, McKenna, Sydney, Corrine, Ashley; sister, Shirley Peterson; brothers, Herbert Kuiper, Peter (Cynthia) Kuiper; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip Kuiper and Harry Kuiper.