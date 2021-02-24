Patricia Ann Kammien (Nee: Mathe)

1937-2021

RACINE—Patricia Ann Kammien, age 83, passed away Friday February 5, 2021 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. Patricia was born in Racine on November 17, 1937, daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (nee: Milkie) Mathe.

Pat was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1955”. She was employed with Western Publishing for many years. Pat will be remembered fondly for her love of reading, playing cards and her deep love and devotion to her family.

Pat will be dearly missed by her daughter, Cheryl (Timothy) McGuire; grandchildren, Molly (David) Kemper, Megan McGuire, Brendan McGuire, and Erin McGuire; other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Mathe.

There will be visitation at the funeral home on Saturday February 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

