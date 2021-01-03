Patricia Ann Halverson, 73, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 8, 1947 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Born the daughter of Robert and Marcella (Nee: Hinze) Loomis. Patricia married Gary Halverson on June 29, 1968 in Waukegan, Illinois. Patricia enjoyed her weekly trips to Kohl’s department store, cooking, gardening, and going to craft fairs. More than anything she cherished the time spent with her family. Patricia will be deeply missed by her husband Gary Halverson, and children Julie (Joel) Matek, Michael Halverson, and Christine Halverson. She will be dearly missed by grandchildren Jocelyn, Mikey (Samantha), Melissa, and Brianna, as well as great-grandchildren Andrew, Aniyah, and Analiyah. She is survived by her brother Randy (Sharon) Loomis, and sister Diane Schroeder, and close cousins Barbara Combs and Debbie Anderson. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marcella, and sister Debbie. A celebration of life will be held for Patricia at a future date.