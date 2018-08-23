Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Patricia Ann Dickert

RACINE—In 1941, Pat came into this world as the second oldest daughter of seven children.

A Mass will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Marty Pable officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 24th from 4-7 P.M. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

