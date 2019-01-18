July 29, 1937—January 16, 2019
RACINE – Patricia Ann Collins, nee, Maier, 81 passed away at Willowgreen Assisted Living on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Pat was born in Racine on July 29, 1937 to Charles and Madeline (nee, Bertola) Maier. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and furthered her education at St. Francis School of Nursing in LaCrosse. Pat married Paul Preuss, who preceded her in death in 1997. She later married Raymond Collins. He preceded her in death in 2016. Pat was a member of “The Club”, a group of friends from High School.
Survivors include her sons, Daniel Preuss and Matthew Preuss of Racine; daughter Laura Preuss, grandchildren Autumn Marshall and Natalie and Peter Hughbanks and son in law Thomas Hughbanks, Jr. Pat is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Kelly Hughbanks, her sister, Rose DeKuester and her brothers John and Charles Maier.
Funeral Services for Pat will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friend may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
