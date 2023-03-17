July 16, 1937—March 14, 2023

RACINE—Patricia A. Ruppel, age 85, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

She was born in Racine, WI on July 16, 1937, to the late George and Margaret (nee Manderfield) Sweeti.

Pat was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1955”. On August 9, 1958, she was united in marriage to James F. Ruppel, who preceded her in death in June, 2008.

Pat was an avid bowler. She was a homemaker, and loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She was loved dearly and will be missed by her children: Ann (Derick) Perry, Judy Ruppel, Kathy (Kenny) Schwartz, and Jimi Ruppel; her eight grandchildren: Justin Ormond, Terra Perry (Jason Pottinger), Samantha Perry, Anissa Perry (Nate Novell), David and Stephanie Schwartz, Michael (Jaky) Ruppel, and Jessica Ruppel; her eleven great-grandchildren; and her siblings: George “Mike” Sweeti and Maryanne Blickle.

Along with her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial remembrance’s have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

