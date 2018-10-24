RACINE – Patricia Ann Polachowski, nee Konieczka, 76, died unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints hospital on October 19, 2018.
Pat was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on August 28, 1942. The daughter of the late Betty Jean Giese (Ralph). Pat was united in marriage to the late Ronald Polachowski. Pat was a hard working farm wife and 4-H leader, nurse and amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat is survived by her two loving daughters, Jean (Randy) Spaciel and Karen Mahnke (Steve Rutkowski), four grandchildren Jessica (Josh) Parrish, Abbie (Steven) Hodges, Patrick Mahnke, Andrew Mahnke, two great grandchildren Henry Parrish and Stassi Hodges, her significant other Dick Jacoby, two sisters Kay (John) Huston, Ann (Rick) Hayes and the late stepbrother David Schneider and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She loved to work outside and use her talents at gardening, cooking, knitting and acrylic painting. Pat leaves a legacy of love for her family and trusted pet Stormy.
Per her request private services were held.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
