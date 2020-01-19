Patricia A. Lyons (nee: Redmond)

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1958”. Patricia earned her nursing degree in 1961 from Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. On November 4, 1965, Patricia was united in marriage to David P. Lyons at St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia, PA. Pat’s extensive nursing career of over fifty years started in Europe, and continued in Philadelphia, at St. Luke’s in Racine, St. Catherine’s in Kenosha, with Home Healthcare, and lastly at Transitional Living Services TLS before retiring in 2004. She was a dedicated member of Al-Anon, where she greatly influenced many lives. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Pat will be best remembered for her great love for her family.