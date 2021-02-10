Patricia A. Larson

November 16, 1946—February 6, 2021
RACINE—Patricia “Pat” Ann Larson, 74, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Kenosha on November 16, 1946. Pat was formerly employed with Cintas at Johnson Wax in the food service dept. She attended St. Catherine’s High School. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping, gardening and baking; especially baking Christmas cookies and cakes for every celebration. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori Fritzler, Tracy (Jay) Sawasky, Amy Seager, Lisa (Dennis) Furrenes; grandchildren, Bill C. Fritzler, Christina Fritzler, Jonathan Fritzler, Britney Seager, Nick Seager, Brooklyn Seager, Dennis J. Furrenes, Brandi Furrenes; five great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine (Woody) Wollenzien and Barbara (Patrick) Moran. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Marie (nee:O’Connell) Larson; former husband, William Fritzler; sister, Judy (Vince) Schanowski and grandson, Collin Sawasky.
There will be a public visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A private funeral service for the family will follow.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pat’s cousin, Mary Sonnleitner of Phoenix, AZ, for always being there.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
