Patricia A. Dunk (Nee: Weaver)

August 7, 1942—November 16, 2019

RACINE—Patricia A. Dunk, age 77, passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. Patricia was born in Kenosha, WI, August 7, 1942, daughter of the late Myron C. and Lois A. (Nee: Ruetz) Weaver Sr.

While growing up she enjoyed archery and oil painting. Patricia was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1960”. Furthering her education, she graduated from Racine/Kenosha Teacher’s College in 1962 and the University of WI-Whitewater. Patricia taught 3rd grade for seven years.

At 30 years of age, Patricia enlisted in the Woman’s Army Corp in 1973, served for eight years and was stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska for three years. On April 20, 1973 she was united in marriage to Thomas E. Dunk. Following her service they enjoyed Alaska so much they stayed for another ten years and she worked as interior graphic designer and bookkeeper. Thomas passed away September 28, 1993. Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed art and history. She will be dearly missed.

Services with full military honors wlll be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:00 P.M. Noon, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

