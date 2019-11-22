Patricia A. Dunk (Nee: Weaver)
Patricia A. Dunk (Nee: Weaver)

Patricia A. Dunk (Nee: Weaver)

August 7, 1942 — November 16, 2019

RACINE — Patricia A. Dunk, age 77, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m. noon, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

