Patricia A. Dickert
(Nee: VanHout)
RACINE - In 1941, Pat came into this world as the second oldest daughter of seven children.
Growing up in Kimberly, WI, she was an avid cheerleader at all her high school basketball and football games, twirled baton in the school band and participated in the debate club. She attended St. Norbert's college as one of the first women in her family to pursue an advanced degree, a difficult task for a woman in the 1960's. While obtaining her Bachelor's degree in education, she shared her exuberance for life as a St. Norbert's cheerleader and sorority sister at Delta Zeta, graduating with honors as a member of Delta Epsilon Sigma. After college, Pat began her teaching career in rural Kiln, Mississippi which she later took pride in as the birthplace of her favorite Packer player, Brett Favre.
She taught at Holy Name in Kimberly and then went onto to teach for 8 years in Racine, WI where she met her ex-husband Jim Dickert and gave birth to three daughters, Heidi, Heather and Holly. At the age of 41 she went back to school and received her masters in Social work. She was a social worker for 20 years in Racine Unified School District and gave numerous Peacemakers workshops throughout the country. Throughout this time and into her retirement, Pat enjoyed leading international group trips around the world to such places as China, Kenya, Vietnam, Russia, Peru and many more. Leading by her own example, Pat raised her daughters to be strong, independent, ambitious woman with the same passion of helping others as well as traveling the world. In 2004 and 2007, she became a proud grandmother to Ellena and Brayden Moore. Pat was well known by her friends for volunteering at Women Reaching Women, Center for Community Concern, Junior League of Racine, St. Patrick;s Parish, the Racine Theater Guild, and hosting wonderful dinners and parties for various organizations such as the Vagabounds.
Pat is survived by her three daughters (Heidi Dickert, Heather Dickert, Holly Moore), beloved son-in-law Tom Moore and two grandchildren (Ellena Moore and Brayden Moore). She is also survived by her five siblings and their spouses Joyce (Larry) Casey, Nancy (Joe) Michel, Kathy Heier Hanson, Judi (Dennis) Janssen, and Bill (Julie) VanHout.
A Mass will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Marty Pable officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 24th from 4-7 P.M. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M.
The family would like to thank Sharon Ingles, Kay Tonkin, Kimberly Mathews, Monique Monroe, Katie Rannow and the countless other friends that provided loving care to Pat in her later years. There are so many other friends to thank that provided joy in her lifetime. We thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.
