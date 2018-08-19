RACINE—Patricia Ann Dickert, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018. Visitation will be held Friday, August 24th, 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home with a funeral mass on Saturday morning to be announced. A full obituary will follow.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
