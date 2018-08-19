Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Patricia A. Connell

Patricia A. Connell

(Née: Pesko)

March 31, 1937 - August 13, 2018

MT. PLEASANT – Patricia Ann Connell, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, August 13, 2018.

She was born in Racine on March 31, 1937, daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Née: Cucciare) Pesko.

Patricia was united in marriage to the love of her life, William W. Connell, on May 19, 1956. William preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.

Patricia enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She liked to play Pinochle with her card club and loved playing Bingo. Patricia loved her family tremendously and treasured the time she was able to spend with them.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Robert Connell, Mike (Romy) Connell, Karen Deleon; grandchildren, Gage Connell, Edward Connell, Michelle Connell, Stephen Connell, Samuel Connell, Lando Deleon, Sophia Deleon; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia is preceded in death by sister, Joan Gothner (Pesko); and brother, Joseph Pesko.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 6:00pm, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be at church from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia A. Connell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments