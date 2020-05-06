Pastor Sam Jackson
RACINE — Pastor Sam Jackson, 56, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 1, 2020. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main St. Hope Mills, NC 28348, 1-910-424-3700 on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service; you will be able to watch the service on Facebook starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be a memorial service here in Racine at a later date.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant
552-9000
