Pastor Raquel Malave-Colon
Pastor Raquel Malave-Colon

RACINE—With her loving family by her side, Pastor Raquel Malave-Colon, age 61, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, March 20, 2020 at her residence.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

