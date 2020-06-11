Pastor Calvin W. Jackson, Sr.

November 28, 1932 – June 3, 2020
MT. PLEASANT – Surrounded by family, passed away quietly at his home on June 3, 2020. A Servant Leader called in from battle; called home to rest.
He was 87 years old. Due to changing times and out of an abundance of caution, services will be outdoors, Monday June 15, 2020. Macedonia COGIC, 3309 Kearney Avenue, Racine, WI. Funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Guests will remain in their cars. There will be a screen for viewing and guests will have the option of tuning in on their FM dial for sound. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.
Reid’s New Golden Gate
414-358-0538
