Dec. 20, 1940—May 25, 2023

CALEDONIA—Parshag “Nick” Kadamian, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home.

Nick was born in Racine on December 20, 1940 to the late Kerkor and Verken (nee: Tavetian) Kadamian.

He earned his BA in engineering management from UW-Madison. Nick was a long-range planning manager with J.I. Case and later employed with Management Recruiters Inc. for 23 years until his retirement.

He was an avid, competitive golfer and was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club for almost 50 years. Nick enjoyed playing gin rummy and cribbage, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with his sisters.

Nick is survived by his loving companion, Sandra Finneran; his sister-in- law, Josephine Kadamian; his seven nephews; his life-long friends: Herman Torasian and Robert Grady; his helpful neighbor, Ron Lingvay; and his friend, Dan Philips.

In addition to his parents, Nick is preceded in death by his brothers: Mike and George and sisters: Onar Kadamian and Margaret Kadamian.

Funeral Services for Parshag will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St, Racine. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to FAR- Fund for Armenian Relief, 630 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016 (on the check memo, indicate SAFE HOME).

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000