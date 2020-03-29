Parker D. Thornton

Parker was born in Racine, WI on January 14th, 1928 to Clarence and Johanna (nee Schatz) Thornton. A graduate from William Horlick High School. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Parker married and had four children. He worked as a professional for Massey Ferguson, M.D. Blowers and then for most of his career at A.C. Supply as a Salesman. For fun, he was also a part time bartender at the former Panther Club/Alfredo’s on Douglas Avenue. Parker was an excellent dancer and would dance any chance he could to Swing Era music, especially the Jitterbug! He kept dancing up until about a year ago! “Don’t get old” he would often say as well as “Thanks for the warning” when you would tell him when you would see him next! Parker was fond of all animals and would often speak about his childhood “bow-wows” Kernel and Puddle. Later in life, he loved his cats including lil Tony and Luigi. Parker was a lifelong frustrated Packer Fan. On game day, he would have a few choice words usually directed at the defense as well as the refs! He enjoyed fishing and was known to be on Big Arbor Vitae Lake, hauling in the largest walleyes and then releasing them back to get bigger! Mostly, Parker loved and was so proud of his family. He is greatly missed by his “favorite”; daughter, Michele (Pat) Scott; son, Brian (Magda) Thornton; Son in law, Brad Sanders; Nephew, Paul (Jan) Ruppel, Nephew, Gary (Kathleen) Thornton, Great Niece, Beth Bland; Eleven grandchildren; Tony (Sweetly), Melissa (Kurt), Nick (Audrey), Stephanie (Jim), Adam (Camena), Krissi (Chris), Acacia (Alan), Eric (Danielle), Joshua (Ashley), Zach (Lauren) and Nathan. Thirteen great-grandchildren; Billy, Alia, James, Tony Jr., Jordan, Nick Jr., Aria, Lucas, Jonathan, Chris Jr., William, Dean and Theo. Parker was preceded in death by his eldest son David; precious daughter Kim; Parents; brother, Kenneth; sister, Bernice Johnson; sister RoMayne and brother in law Alex Ruppel; sister & brother in law Francine and Jim Eickhorst; niece, Joan Bland; as well as many other special family members and friends. Parker requested a private funeral with only the immediate family in attendance. He is buried alongside his Mother at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI.