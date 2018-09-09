Paola C. Edstrom
June 24, 1941 - September 6, 2018
Edstrom, Paola C., age 77, of Hales Corners, WI formerly Waterford passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at her home.
Paola was born on June 24, 1941 in Milan, Italy to Raffaele and Cecilia (Ferretto) Giovanetti. She married Homer E. Edstrom on April 19, 1965 and he preceded her in death in December 1986. They lived and raised their family in Waterford, WI. She was an avid antiques collector, specializing in antique dolls. Paola was an outstanding cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 9-10:45 AM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Mass of Christian burial to begin at 11:00 AM. Reception luncheon at Clifford's Supper Club to follow Mass. A public burial in St. Thomas Cemetery on Hwy 20 in Waterford will take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, please meet at the cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community. Full obituary at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
