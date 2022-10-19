June 21, 1943—Oct. 15, 2022

UNION GROVE—Pamela M. Opahle (nee Jensen) passed away at her home on October 15, 2022. She was born June 21, 1943, in Racine, WI to Albert and Marian (nee Hanson) Jensen. She graduated Park High School Class of 1960. She was a former member of St. Rita Parish. Pamela retired from Modine Manufacturing where she was a switchboard operator. She loved her faith and her family. Her hobbies included doing arts and crafts. Her neighbors became a family to her and was enjoyed being a grandma to the children living around her. An animal lover, Pamela adored her dog, Lucy and cat, Cinnamon.

Pamela is survived by her son, Jason (Nicole) Opahle and Jeremy (Amy) Opahle; grandchildren: Tristan, Caeli, and Addison; great-granddaughter, Trinity; siblings: Shirley (Al) Jensen, Nancy Lockrem, and Marilyn Jensen; and the father of her children, Gerald Opahle.

Pamela was preceded in death by her partner, Oscar H. Johnson, Jr.

Visitation for Pamela’s family and friends will take place October 22 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at St. Rita Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Private family services of inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the Neurologists and staff at Ascension Hospital for their continued care and support.

