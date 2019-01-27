December 1, 1953—January 20, 2019
RACINE—Pamela L. Miller, age 65, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Racine, December 1, 1953. On April 2, 1974 she was united in marriage to Robert W. Miller who preceded her in death, April 5, 2004. She was employed by Walmart for nearly thirteen years.
Survivors include her children, Joseph Gleason (Dolores DelGado), Rebecca (David) Todd, Robert Miller Jr. (Jennifer), Amanda Miller; grandchildren, Dakota, Preston, Angel, Trinity, and Michelle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brian.
Private services will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.