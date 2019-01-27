Try 1 month for 99¢
Pamela L. Miller

December 1, 1953—January 20, 2019

RACINE—Pamela L. Miller, age 65, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, December 1, 1953. On April 2, 1974 she was united in marriage to Robert W. Miller who preceded her in death, April 5, 2004. She was employed by Walmart for nearly thirteen years.

Survivors include her children, Joseph Gleason (Dolores DelGado), Rebecca (David) Todd, Robert Miller Jr. (Jennifer), Amanda Miller; grandchildren, Dakota, Preston, Angel, Trinity, and Michelle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brian.

Private services will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

