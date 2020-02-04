Pamela J. Pelky (Mack)

August 6, 1954 – February 1, 2020

Pamela (Pam) J. Pelky, age 65, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine. She was born August 6, 1954, daughter of the late Keith R. and Doris Ann Mack.

Pam was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and furthered her education at Gateway Technical College. On April 12, 1975, in Racine she was united in marriage to Walter B. Pelky.

Pam’s passion was children. She spent over 25 years as an Early Educator (teacher) for Racine Head Start where she went the extra mile into meeting the needs of families and children she served. She did this by visiting families in the inner city, learning the individual interests of her students and fueled those passions in and out of the classroom.

She was passionate about reading to and teaching her children and grandchildren, an impact to be felt for generations.

Pam loved her Chicago Cubs and was inspired by Ron Santo to have her prosthetic leg show her support of her favorite baseball team.

She was also a dedicated member of St. Rita’s Church for over 30 years serving in many ministries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}