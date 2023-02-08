Dec. 15, 1948—Feb. 4, 2023

RACINE- Pamela J. Eiben, 74, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Pam was born in Cleveland, OH on December 15, 1948 to Robert and Marliss (nee: Berg) Bloom. She married George M. Eiben on December 11, 1971. Together they owned and operated a Golden Chicken restaurant for 50 years. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother and grandmother, always there to provide support for her family. Pam enjoyed baking, cooking, bird watching and playing the 777 machines at the casino.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years George Eiben, children; Robert Eiben, Dawn Vannettie and Michael (Alicia) Eiben, grandchildren; Jessica Eiben, Emily (Mario) Angotti, Amanda Eiben, Bobbie Jo Eiben, Robert Eiben Jr., Kendora Eiben, Brandon Vannettie, Nicole Vannettie, Caitlin Eiben, and Mariah Eiben; 5 great-grandchildren, brothers Bruce (Carol) Bloom, Brian (Mary Jo) Bloom, Brad (Cari) Bloom and Barry (Kim) Bloom, and sisters Lynn Finch, Debbie (Jack) Holloway and Denise (Mike) Mielotz. Pam is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Charlene Lewis, brother-in-law Pete Finch and granddaughter Erin Eiben.

A memorial service for Pamela will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Purath- Strand Funeral Home. Friends and relatives may meet with the family from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, HWY 32.

