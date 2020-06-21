Pamela Anne Bowen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 28, 1948 - June 15, 2020

RACINE - Pamela Anne (nee: McDaniel) Bowen, 72, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 with her family by her side at her residence.

She was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Derrald and Nancy (nee: Massino) McDaniel. Pamela was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee, and of the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. On July 1st, 1972, she was united in marriage to Donald W. Bowen. Pamela had a wonderful career as a teacher in Racine Unified for 38 years, working at several schools; Caddy Vista Elementary, Stephen Bull Fine Arts where she was the coordinator/ drama teacher and Starbuck Middle School, where she retired from teaching History, English, and directing plays and musicals. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Pamela enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, reading, playing games, music and the arts, watching game shows, QVC, Betty Boop, and loved her many visits to Lake Poygan and Disney World.

Above all else Cam and Chels were the apples of her eye. We could not have asked for a more loving, caring, fun, generous, supportive, and devoted, wife, mom and grandma.