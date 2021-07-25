Nov. 15, 1946—July 12, 2021

With great sadness, the family of Pamela Ann Goerger, 74, announce her passing on July 12, 2021, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis, a disease against which Pam waged a determined and exhausting battle since 1994.

Pam was born the sixth child of Edd and Adelaide (Haberman) Goerger in Barney, ND on November 15, 1946. She attended a one-room school for her first six years, until its closure; then went on to a consolidated school in Wyndmere, ND. She continued on to the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, earning both a BA and an MA in Theater. While at UND, she met and married David Jay Seematter of Clinton, IA. When he was drafted into the Army during the Korean DMZ Conflict, they moved to Baltimore, MD, where she worked in the school system.