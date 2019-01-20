Try 1 month for 99¢
Pamela A. Barfoth

January 15, 1959—January 17, 2019

RACINE—Pamela Ann Barfoth, age 60, passed away with her family by her side, Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Waukesha, January 15, 1959, daughter of Charles and Gail (Nee: Johnson) Barfoth.

Pam graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1977”. She enjoyed many years working at Kewpee’s, Denny’s and lastly at H&R Block in tax preparation. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing pool. Above all she treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her father, Chuck Barfoth; children, Autumn (Benjamin) Esparza, Elijah Barfoth and finance Melissa; grandchildren, Romulin, Aztalan, and Anitaya Huizar Barfoth, Miysael, Benicio, Autiyel and Aubella Esparza Barfoth, Kylar and Kairi Jenista, Amaya Rognsvoog Baker; siblings, Deb Kirch, Kim (John) Day, Kyle (Rita) Barfoth, Rich (Brenda) Barfoth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gail; and her longtime companion, Lee Baker.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Sunday, January 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

