Palma Lucy Bisotti "Pam"

September 3, 1934 – August 12, 2018

RACINE — Palma “Pam” L. (nee: Settimi) Bisotti, age 83, passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Sunday afternoon, August 12, 2018 surrounded with the love of family.

Pam was born in Kenosha on September 3, 1934 to the late Pasquale and Margaret (nee: Calchera) Settimi. She graduated as a straight A student from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1953. After graduation, she was employed in the administrative office of Barden’s Department Store. On June 8, 1957 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank Bisotti, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2009.

With a profound Catholic faith, Pam was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She was also a devoted volunteer and supporter of Roma Lodge, especially at Thursday night Bingo and the annual festival. Among her interests, she was an avid golfer and bowler. She was a certified youth bowling instructor at Spencer’s and Castle Lanes for several years. She was also an avid bridge player and enjoyed getting together with her friends every month to play. Above all, Pam was all about her family and cherished spending time with all her loved ones.

Surviving are her children, Frank L. Bisotti, Debbie Burdick and Diane (Mike) Rauch; grandchildren, Ashley Marie Burdick and Andrew Robert Burdick; brothers, Robert (Mary Anne) Settimi and Dr. Ned (Suzanne) Settimi; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Deno Bisotti, Albert (Sue) Bisotti, Virgil (Nowanna) Bisotti, Sarah Catherine (Randy) Evitts, Della Faye Bisotti and Maxine Bisotti; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends — too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pam was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Dina Marie Bisotti (May 8, 2018), daughter-in-law, Sandy Bisotti (May 26, 2017), and by brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Valentino, Geno, Basilio (Dorothy), Louis and John (Blanche) Bisotti and Retha (John) Calchera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Saint Lucy Catholic Church or to Roma Lodge Scholarship Fund have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Hospice Alliance, especially Jackie and Regina, for the compassionate care and support given in Pam’s time of need.

