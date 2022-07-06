 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pablo Amaya

  • 0

Pablo Amaya

June 30, 1923 - June 30, 2022

RACINE - Pablo Amaya, 99, passed away on June 30, 2022, on his 99th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Richard's Catholic Church 1503 Grand Ave. Racine, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until mass time, concluding with full military honors.

Pablo will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News