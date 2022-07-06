Pablo Amaya

June 30, 1923 - June 30, 2022

RACINE - Pablo Amaya, 99, passed away on June 30, 2022, on his 99th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Richard's Catholic Church 1503 Grand Ave. Racine, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until mass time, concluding with full military honors.

Pablo will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404