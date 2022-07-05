Pablo Amaya

June 30, 1923 - June 30, 2022

RACINE - Pablo Amaya, 99, passed away on June 30, 2022, on his 99th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on June 30, 1923, in Crystal City, TX, son of Miguel and Sabina (nee: Garcia) Amaya.

Pablo was united in marriage to the love of his life, Eva Cruz, on November 8, 1946. They shared 75 years together. After his service in the United States Army, Pablo was employed as a core maker for J. I. Case Company.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife cross country and into Mexico, cooking inside and outside, and going to Petrifying Springs Park every 4th of July. In recognition of his military service, Pablo along with his daughter Blanca, accompanied him on the Honor Flight as a World War II Veteran, in 2012, which he embraced as one of his best experiences of his life.

Pablo will be deeply missed by his wife, Eva Amaya; children: Miguel (Pat) Amaya, Blanca Linda (Tom) Webers, Albert Allen Amaya, Alicia Amaya Placencia, and Roberto Anthony (Angie Palacios) Amaya; son-in-law, Chindo Bocanegra; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; in addition to nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends. He goes on to be reunited with his parents: Miguel, and Sabina Amaya; parents-in-law: Francisco, and Aurora Cruz; children: O.C. Amaya, Pablo Amaya II, Daniel Amaya, Richard Amaya, Rita Amaya Bocanegra, and Anna Amaya Tuinstra.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Richard's Catholic Church 1503 Grand Ave. Racine, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until mass time, concluding with full military honors.

Pablo will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The entire Amaya family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to the medical staff at Ascension Hospital for their loving and gentle care, especially, Dr. Turner, Dr. Papp, and Nurse Practitioner Murillo.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404