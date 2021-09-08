YUKON, OK—Pablo A. Ramirez Jr. “Papa” born July 5, 1946, in Cotulla TX to Pablo O. Ramirez Sr. and Mercedes Anchondo, passed away in the loving arms of his wife, daughter, and grandson on August 30, 2021, in Yukon OK.

A celebration of Pablo’s life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.