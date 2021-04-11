RACINE — Ottois Murray Barry, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Visitation to Honor and Celebrate His Life will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 3:00—6:00 pm in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for his complete obituary.