Ottois Murray Barry
RACINE — Ottois Murray Barry, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Visitation to Honor and Celebrate His Life will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 3:00—6:00 pm in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for his complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd

Racine, WI 53405

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

