Otto William Charles Frank

Sept. 27, 1940—Nov. 20, 2021

BURLINGTON—Otto William Charles Frank, age 81, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington. Otto was born September 27, 1940, to Ernest and Elizabeth (nee Vohs) Frank in Burlington, WI. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington.

Otto attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. On November 14, 1959, he was united in marriage to Sandra J. Blohm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sandra passed away February 12, 1981. On April 17, 1982, Otto was united in marriage to Sherry Ivkovich at the Community Church of Fontana, Sherry passed away January 2, 2019.

Otto was employed as a Police Officer for the Town of Burlington. He also worked as a mechanic in the 60’s for Lynch and J.I. Case, started many small business ventures and loved farming. Otto was involved in many different organizations including Lyons Snow Bums, Southeastern WI CB Club, Big Sisters & Big Brothers, Special Olympics, Burlington Jaycees. He was Burlington’s First Town Constable.

Otto touched the lives of many people, he was well loved for his soft heart and generosity. He taught his children that if you wanted something, you worked hard for it. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, camping, and traveling with his family. When Sandy was passing, her dying wish was for Otto to marry Sherry, to give her and her children a family. If there ever was a person who could hold up as an example to others it was Otto.

Otto became a volunteer for Western Racine County Special Olympics in 2001. He coached four sports and was certified in ten sports. He took his athletes to State many times and took his football teams to Illinois to scrimmages so they could have more experience playing. He would help any coach that needed it and was great with filling out the paperwork for the last ten years. Otto was Agency Treasure, he was a monumental force in building the Agency. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Otto always had a calm demeanor and the voice of reason. Special Olympics was made better by his influence and presence.

Otto is survived by his children: Alyce (Stephen) Schmidt, Anthony (Kim) Schmidt, Rick (Christen) Broadway, Brent Frank and Brandon Frank; grandchildren: Taylor, Aaliyah, Jessica, Ryan (Ashley), Christian and Zachary; two great-grandchildren: Oliver Charles, and Finley. He is further survived by his siblings: Betty Kelling and Marge Larson; a niece Barbara (Ansley) Babe; nephew Jonathan (Connie) Larson; godchildren: Ella, Rose, Jim, Brenda, Glenda, Troy, Babe, Faline, Robbie, and Jackie. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, a son Russell Frank, and a brother-in-law Dennis Larson.

In honor of Otto, the family has suggested Memorials be made to Western Racine County Special Olympics.

Otto’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Burlington ICU staff and Donna McKusker for all their care and compassion at this difficult time.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hudson Cemetery in Lyons.

The family is requiring all attendees to wear masks at the visitation and service.

