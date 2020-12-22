Otto H.P. Nelson

May 28, 1948—December 18, 2020
RACINE—Otto Hans Peter Nelson, age 72, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek following a brief battle with leukemia.
He was born in Racine, May 28, 1948, son of the late Walter and Lillian Nelson.
Otto graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1966”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Vietnam. Otto was employed as a machinist for Racine Fluid Power/ Bosch Co for over 40 years retiring in 2008. In his retirement he worked at the Caledonia Pick & Save Produce Dept. On June 29, 1986 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Gliesmann. Otto was a member of First United Methodist Church, a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans, the Johnson Park Senior Golf League, the Bosch 15+ Club and the Racine Area Pickleball League. He was active with the Cesar Chavez Community Center and enjoyed pickleball, volleyball and model railroads. Otto had a passion for playing the drums and played with various groups and supported local musicians. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; his son, Otto H.A. (Kim Matteucci) Nelson; step children, Gregory (Michelle) Gliesmann, Michele (Grant Greenwald) Thielen; granddaughter Jen Gliesmann (Brian) Lail and 3 great grandchildren; his brothers Walter (Julie) Nelson, Harry Nelson, sister Dolores McKnight; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Leissner; sister-in-law Francis Nelson and brother-in-law Dean McKnight.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 10- 11 am, followed by funeral services at 11 am with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Masks and social distancing are required.
