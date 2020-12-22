Otto H.P. Nelson

Otto graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1966”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Vietnam. Otto was employed as a machinist for Racine Fluid Power/ Bosch Co for over 40 years retiring in 2008. In his retirement he worked at the Caledonia Pick & Save Produce Dept. On June 29, 1986 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Gliesmann. Otto was a member of First United Methodist Church, a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans, the Johnson Park Senior Golf League, the Bosch 15+ Club and the Racine Area Pickleball League. He was active with the Cesar Chavez Community Center and enjoyed pickleball, volleyball and model railroads. Otto had a passion for playing the drums and played with various groups and supported local musicians. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.