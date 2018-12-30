Try 1 month for 99¢
Otisteen "Otis" Jones

April 25, 1932—December 27, 2018

RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Otisteen Jones, age 86, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Marianna, Arkansas, April 25, 1932, son of the late Eddie and Luddie (Nee: Stewart) Jones.

On April 25, 1970 he was united in marriage to Geraldine Cooper. Otis was employed for several years with the City of Racine, retiring from Rudd Lighting. An avid bowler, Otis participated in many tournaments. He also enjoyed gardening, and umpiring for the City of Racine. More than anything Otis was devoted to and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Geraldine; his four children, Otis D. Jones, Carolyn (Mark) Cleveland, Brenda Jones, Donny Lee Jones; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 4, 2019, 1:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1600 Summerset Drive. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

