June 8, 1941—Jan. 19, 2022

WATERFORD—Oscar Benavides, 80, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home with loved ones by his side.

He was born June 8, 1941, to Enrique and Senovia (Ramon) Benavides in Eagle Pass, TX. The family moved to the Waterford area in 1955, where he met his wife of 60-years, Donna (Tindall). They attended Waterford High School where he and his brothers excelled in athletics.

After graduating, Oscar started his own concrete construction company with his brother Henry. For the next 50 plus years he shared his love of building and enjoyed the challenge of the construction industry throughout the Midwest.

When he did take time away from work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, but his true passion was always in his woodworking shop and in helping friends and family any way he could.

Oscar will be forever missed by all who loved him. His wife Donna; children: Greg (Bridget), Mike, Julie (Mike); grandchildren: Nichole (Tony), Samantha, Ryan, Becky, Joe, and Rachel; great- grandchildren: Ella Nichole and Liam Oscar. Brothers: Henry (Sally), John; sister Patsy (John); and sister-in-law Karen; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Hector, sister-in-law Jean, nephews Timmy and Tommy, and family friend Toby.

The family would like to thank nurse Beth, Sandy, and all the Aurora at Home team, Dr. Randy Schmidt, and Integrity Funeral Services for handling the arrangements. An extra special thank you to Maria, for her loving care these past seven months.

A celebration of Oscar’s life will be held at the Integrity Celebrations Center, (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI), on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with service starting promptly at 1:00 with open house to follow at 2:30—4:30.

Memorials may be made to Love Inc., or any local food pantry or shelter, as well as Habitat for Humanity.

