HILLSBORO BEACH, FL - Orval Scarvie Totdahl, 83, of Hillsboro Beach, FL died August 1, 2023 following a short illness. Orval was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 7, 1940. He was the son of the late L.J. and Vivian Totdahl. He graduated from Crosby (ND) high school in 1958, earned his BS degree from the University of North Dakota, his MS from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Orval spent his professional career as an educational administrator in Racine, WI (21 years) and in East Orange, NJ (23 years). After he retired in 2004, he continued service as a consultant to the East Orange School District.